You don't have to spend to have something good looking - The Greens CEO

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive Officer of The Greens Ghana, Kiran Daswani, has said one does not necessarily have to break the bank to acquire nice things.

According to her, seeing the beauty in simple things makes life easy.

On the back of the coordinated building designs sitting on The Greens Estate space, Kiran Daswani explained that the patterns, style, and colours of the structures were based on the architect's advice.

Speaking to Naa Oyoe Quartey on Business Moments, the real estate CEO said, "The architect has the eye and I think and we also appreciate aesthetics. We do believe that you don't have to necessarily spend an extreme amount of money to have something looking good."

Asked about how she excelled in a male-dominated sector, Daswani said she has been "very lucky" adding that she received tremendous help from industry players and clients.

"A lot of people have asked me 'how have yo been successful in such a male-dominating industry' but I have been very lucky that I have been treated very well by the greater organisation - the Ghana ral estate, banks, clients. It's been quite smooth and I've had a great team."

Located in Tema Community 25, Accra, The Greens Estate is a gated residential space. It includes a playground for children, a gym, a poolside, a bar, and top-notch security for residents.

