You don't use E-Levy funds properly - Gyakye Quayson accuses the government

Deposed Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, has accused government of misusing funds accrued from the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).

According to him, though the government keeps burdening the poor with several taxes, the funds were mismanaged.



Making this known in an interview with TV3 as part of his campaign ahead of the by-election, James Gyakye Quayson said, “You are taxing the poor through E-Levy and you also don’t use the funds properly.”



The introduction of E-Levy, according to the government forms part of measures to help improve its domestic revenue mobilisation.



The E-Levy tax was reviewed downwards from 1.5% to 1% following several criticisms.



Data from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) revealed that the Electronic Levy (E-Levy) generated GH¢246.9million in revenue, accounting for 11 percent of the projected GH¢2.24billion for the year.



Since its implementation in May 2022, the E-Levy had generated a total of GH¢861.47million revenue by March 2023.

ESA/FNOQ