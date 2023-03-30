You’ll be disconnected if you block officials from their duties – ECG warns public

ECG staff working on a meter

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has cautioned the general public against obstructing its officers from performing their duties.

This was contained in a public notice issued by the power distributing company on Thursday, March 30, 2023, which updated Ghanaians on matters arising during its current nationwide mobilisation exercise.



According to the power distributing company, any consumer who obstructs its officials and prevents them from performing their duties will be disconnected.



“Any customer/consumer, be an individual or company who refuses to allow the Company’s personnel to perform their functions as permitted by LI 2413 will be disconnected,” the ECG said in the public notice.

It continued that: “Where an assault on our staff is committed, the consumer will continue to be disconnected until such period of time that the consumer has confirmed its intention into writing to ensure the safety of ECG’s personnel in this regard.”



Also, “the Company further reserves its right to initiate either civil or criminal action or both against the consumer and or its officers.”



This the company said is to highlight the importance of appropriate behaviour by not only staff of the ECG, but the general public as a whole to enable the Company serve the public better.