'You'll mine gold with strict supervision under my administration' – Mahama to small-scale miners

Former President John Dramani Mahama has assured small-scale miners in Ghana that under his administration, they will be allowed to engage in their mining business but under strict supervision.

He said miners depend on the minerals for survival, hence, his administration will not block them from engaging in their trade. Mr Mahama however, explained that small scale mining activities will be properly regulated if he wins to become the next president of Ghana.



“We are bringing good measures to regulate the activities small scale miners so that the youth can get work to do,” he said after acquiring his voters ID card on Wednesday August 5.

He added: “God put the gold there for us to mine. All that God wants you to do is to mine and not destroy the environment that is why we are going to train the youth on how to mine properly.”



He further revealed that he will introduce a One Million jobs plan where “every year 250,000” jobs will be created.

