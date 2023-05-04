You must be dreaming if you think NPP can fix broken economy – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has prevailed on Ghanaians not to be swayed by the sweet nothings of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) concerning its promises to fix the economy.

According to him, what the NPP is capable of doing is all it has done so far.



“It is only left with one and a half years; if you think they can turn things around, then you are dreaming,” he averred.



Addressing National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates at Binduri in the Upper East Region, the NDC flag bearer hopeful said the NPP has nothing to offer Ghanaians.



Mr Mahama also promised to repair President Akufo-Addo’s problematic Free SHS policy and the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) if he is re-elected president in the 2024 elections.



He said reviewing the two policies will alleviate the plight of Ghanaians and enhance the policies.

“Free SHS is not working properly, the benefit it is supposed to give the parents, they are not getting. I can tell you today that the money we are spending on our children to go to school is far more than when we used to pay school fees,” he said.



“We are going to repair the free SHS and make it better and create the situation when where school reopens, all the children will go together and when they vacate they all come home together,” he promised.



Speaking on corruption, he said corrupt practices under his administration will be dealt with regardless of his or her party affiliation.



“NDC is going to come into the office, and we are going to launch a strong fight against corruption because we all know that corruption is one of the waste pipes in this country,” he noted, adding: “People who appropriate the money of the state must be brought to book and sanctioned and NDC is going to do that.”



“It doesn’t matter whether the people are our own or from some other party, we will make sure that the sword is slammed equally and anyone who takes the people’s money must suffer for it,” Mr Mahama assured.