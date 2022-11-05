'You promised us heaven, you’ve delivered hell' - Drivers threaten strike over fuel hikes

File photo of a lorry station

In protest of the constant rise in fuel prices, the Alliance of Drivers has given notice to park their vehicles on Monday, November 7, 2022.

The former Drivers for Change group campaigned for the NPP and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but now feels betrayed.



The group, made up of long-distance bus drivers, has advised drivers who travel on the Techiman-Accra, Techiman-Cape Coast, and Techiman-Kumasi roads to halt operations on November 7, 2022, to avoid losses.



One of the leaders, Kwaku Boateng, stated that the government must “sit up and reduce some of the fuel taxes and, if possible, introduce subsidies on petroleum products.”



According to him, if the government fails to adhere to the above suggestion, they “will urge all drivers and transport operators to put on hold all transport business.”



“Fuel price increases are now a burden for drivers. We now take out loans to buy fuel for our cars. We have issued an ultimatum to the government, and if we do not see a reduction by Monday, drivers will be forced to park their vehicles. We can see how Ghanaians commute to work if we park our cars. We don’t mind if they walk.



We supported President Akufo-Addo in 2016, but we are dissatisfied. The country is in a state of emergency. As a result, we have decided to take this action so that the drivers understand that we represent their interests, not Akufo- Addo’s. Fuel prices have skyrocketed, causing rice, oil, and other commodities to skyrocket.



This administration has let us down. Our expectations have not been met. There are several options for lowering fuel prices. The TOR should be updated so that we can refine oil in Ghana. “The government could also lower fuel taxes,” he added.