You should be ashamed - Kwame Agbodza to MPs, others involved in galamsey

Illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey, remains a major problem in Ghana.

These illegal miners' activities affect waterbodies, making drinking unsafe.



According to the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Kwame Governs Agbodza, the activities of galamseyers also lead to the depletion of fish stocks.



The depletion of fish stock, apart from creating an imbalance that can erode the food web and lead to a loss of other important marine life.



For this reason, Mr Agbodza said persons involved in galamsey should be ashamed.



He asserted that these people destroying the environment sit on traditional media to talk about this growing menace knowing very well that they are the cause of the problem.



"Some unpatriotic human beings would be engaged in galamsey and also go and sit on radio and television talking about the menace of galamsey so if you are in this House, you are outside of the House, you are part of those who are engaged in galamsey yet when we are discussing galamsey, you also get up and talk about it, you should be ashamed," Mr Agbodza said on the floor of parliament.

They, therefore, called on authorities to track down all equipment used for galamsey and prosecute them accordingly.



Kwame Governs Agbodza said this can be done through the tracking of these imported heavy machineries.



Watch the video below;







ESA/NOQ