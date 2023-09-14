Your achievements in the cocoa sector are historic – Best farmer to Akufo-Addo

File photo

Bismark Fuakye, the 2022 National Best Cocoa Farmer, has expressed respect and gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo for what he calls extraordinary transformation and tremendous achievements in the cocoa business.

He praised the administration in particular for the recent increase in cocoa prices and the establishment of a pension programme for cocoa farmers.



Bismark Fuakye praised President Nana Akufo Addo for driving significant national progress and acknowledging his government’s significant contributions to the cocoa industry growth in Ghana.



“We are deeply impressed by our country’s remarkable progress under your leadership.” Your government’s contributions to the growth of the cocoa sector in Ghana’s Western North have not gone unnoticed.”



“Cocoa farmers, both regionally and nationally, value your proactive efforts in the cocoa sector.”

Bismark Fuakye praised the administration for a significant increase in cocoa prices, adding that the new price has surpassed that of previous government initiatives.



“Your administration deserves special recognition for its historic cocoa price increase, which outperforms previous governments’ efforts.” Cocoa producers are deeply appreciative of this significant contribution, which improves the industry’s stability and sustainability.”



He stressed “What Akufo-Addo has done is mind-boggling,” he said. It’s never happened before. We can thank you and hope God to bless you with more wisdom as you continue to implement measures that will revolutionise the cocoa sector.”