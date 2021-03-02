'Your strike action is wrong, return to work' – NLC orders NLA workers

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has declared the strike by staff of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) as “wrongful and unfair” and has ordered the workers to call off their suspension of services and resume work immediately.

The NLA has also directed management to meet with the leadership of the workers’ union to address their concerns.



At the hearing at the National Labour Commission on Monday, 1 March 2021, leadership of the workers’ union of the National Lottery Authority raised concern of safety and security of their workers arising out of alleged unpaid winnings.



The Director-General of the NLA Kofi Osei Ameyaw explained to the NLA that in this day and age where cyber-crime has become a big issue, big wins are thoroughly investigated, verified ad validated before payment of the said wins.

“These processes usually take time”, he said but, however, assured the commission that there is a committee set up to address the issue.



Mr Ameyaw noted that anybody whose wins has not been paid should present all their relevant documents to the committee and if it is cleared, the winning shall be paid within 14 days.