Your tax collection method 'lazy' - Bawumia to GRA

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

It is lazy for the Ghana Revenue Authority to keep focusing on existing taxpayers for revenue mobilisation while the vast majority of non-taxpayers are not sought after, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

Speaking at the 57th Congregation at KNUST on Friday, 24 November 2023, Dr Bawumia said: “By linking the Ghana Card number and the TIN number, GRA can tell who has filed and who has not filed their tax and so it is rich data that is available to GRA and I am asking GRA to use that data".



“It is a very lazy approach to go and keep looking for taxes from people who are paying taxes already when you could look at those who are not paying taxes who are the vast majority. They should be the ones that GRA should be focusing on and we would get more taxes from the vast majority," he noted.

He, thus, urged the GRA to incentivise its tax collectors with bonuses for every new taxpayer they bring on board.



Recently, the GRA has been closing down tax-defaulting companies in a bid to ramp up its mobilisation.