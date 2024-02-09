Zenith Bank, African Guarantee Fund sign partnership to unlock MSMEs access to funding

Zenith Bank Ghana and the African Guarantee Fund (AGF) have entered into a partnership agreement aimed at providing access to finance to empower Medium Small-Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

The move, by the two prestigious organisations form part of efforts to propel MSMEs growth while offering them not only financial but technical support to improve their operations.



Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Ghana, Henry Onwuzurigbo, delivering remarks at a signing ceremony on February 9, 2024, emphasised the importance of supporting MSMEs which he said are the bedrock of the economy.



He cited data from the World Bank which indicates that MSMEs represents about 90 percent of businesses and more 50 percent of employment worldwide.



“In Ghana, MSMEs are crucial drivers of our economy, employing over 80 percent of the workforce and contributing to more than 70 percent of the private sector output surpassing the global averages. The domestic MSME sector consisting of 2.1 million businesses, predominately comprises 1.7 million mirco-enterprise, creating 1-2 jobs each,” he noted.



Henry Onwuzurigbo pointed that despite these figures, MSMEs continue to face significant challenges particularly with access to finance which has resulted in a huge financing gap hence this partnership with the African Guarantee Fund (AGF).

He explained that the partnership will primarily unlock multitude of benefits for MSMEs risk sharing with the Fund by offering loans to businesses that have often struggled to meet collateral requirements.



“This partnership will open doors for countless entrepreneurs, fostering economic growth and job creation. Furthermore, we will focus on strategically important sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, trade and education, aligning with Ghana’s development goals and maximizing economic impact,” Onwuzurigbo explained.



The Director-General of the African Guarantee Fund-West Africa, Bendjin Kpeglo on his part shared that the partnership will seek to prioritize women-owned business that will be offered discounted rates and increased guarantee cover for women owned businesses.



“The partnership with Zenith Bank will not only provide the financing to SMEs but will provide technical and capacity development to boost women-owned businesses to foster inclusivity and gender balance. A bigger part of our economy is led by women and investing in them is the best way to go,” Kpeglo stated.



"In our portfolio at AGF, women have an NPL that is way below 2 percent and women reimburse better and faster than men. As a guarantee provider [AGF] and Zenith Bank’s partnership is in the right direction to support more women-owned businesses,” he concluded.

The Zenith Bank, AGF partnership is targeting to provide financing support and technical support to some 100 MSMEs for the start. Based on their performance and reviews, the initiative will target an additional 300 MSMEs.







