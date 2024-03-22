Zipline hits over 500,000 medical delivery milestone

In a remarkable achievement for healthcare logistics, Zipline, the autonomous drone delivery service, has surpassed the half-million mark in delivering life-saving supplies to over 2500 health facilities in Ghana.

The latest operational update provided by Zipline, reveals a significant milestone in the partnership between the Government of Ghana which has seen many health facilities gain access to prompt supplies of emergency medical products.



The deliveries, including blood products and anti-snake venom, have been instrumental in saving lives and improving health outcomes in communities across the country.



This underscores the critical role played by Zipline’s drone delivery system in responding swiftly to emergencies and ensuring timely access to life-saving treatments, especially in remote and underserved areas across Ghana.



Samuel Akuffo, a Fulfillment Lead in Africa for Zipline, emphasized the importance of the partnership with the Government of Ghana in achieving this milestone.



“Our partnership has been instrumental in enabling us to fulfill our mission of leveraging technology to improve healthcare outcomes and save lives,” he remarked.

“Every life preserved through our emergency deliveries represents a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration in healthcare. Our goal is to continue innovating and collaborating to address the healthcare challenges facing our nation. Together, we can build a healthier, more resilient Ghana for generations to come.”



In addition to emergency response, Zipline’s contributions to Ghana’s healthcare system extend to vaccination efforts, disease control, and agricultural health. The company has delivered over 12.2 million vaccine doses, including 2.8 million COVID-19 vaccines, significantly bolstering the nation’s immunization drive.



Moreover, the company’s on-demand drone delivery model has enabled a 21% increase in vaccination coverage, resulting in a 44% reduction in missed opportunities to vaccinate and potentially saving 727 lives due to improved vaccination coverage.



The completion of six Zipline distribution centers strategically located across Ghana has further strengthened the company’s reach, serving 17 million Ghanaians across 13 regions with on-demand drone delivery.



These distribution centers, located in Omenako, Ashanti Mampong, Vobsi, Sefwi Wiawso, Anum, and Kete Krachi, each with a 110km delivery radius, ensure equitable access to essential medical supplies for communities nationwide.

Interventions during public health crises have also been crucial in mitigating the spread of diseases and safeguarding both human and animal populations.



In response to the deadly Anthrax outbreak in northern Ghana in 2023, Zipline enabled the vaccination of 104,000 cattle, thereby protecting livelihoods and preserving the health of communities.



Additional support for Ghana’s agricultural health has also seen the completion of drone deliveries of 10.4 million doses of poultry vaccines for diseases such as Newcastle disease, Fowl pox, and Gumboro to poultry farmers across the country.



Since its launch, Zipline has completed over 519,000 drone delivery flights across Ghana, delivering a wide range of medical products, including 3,566,500 units of vaccines, 2,825,210 units of medical products, 14,807 units of blood products, and 18,289 units of animal health products.



Zipline remains dedicated to its mission of expanding access to quality healthcare for every Ghanaian. As the partnership between Zipline and the Government of Ghana continues to flourish, the future of healthcare delivery in the nation looks brighter than ever.