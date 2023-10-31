Zoomlion denies being contracted by VRA to fumigate flood-ravaged Lower Volta area

File photo of a Zoomlion fumigation exercise

Private waste management company Zoomlion Ghana Limited has denied reports claiming it has been contracted by the Volta River Authority to fumigate areas within the Lower Volta that have been ravaged by floods emanating from the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

"We want to emphasise that Zoomlion has not been contracted by VRA to undertake any fumigation activities in the said affected areas", the company said, adding that the "allegations are baseless and lack any factual basis".



"Management categorically refutes these misleading, false and unfounded assertions", the company insisted.



The company said on Monday, 23 October 2023, its executives and management presented a number of relief items worth over 500,000 cedis to the victims of the spillage.



Additionally, it noted that "a sister company, Ecozoil, also donated almost 500 life jackets to the media and rescue team supporting the situation on the ground".

"At the same presentation event, the company, in addition to the items presented, announced its intention to also fumigate the areas once the water had receded", the company explained.



Zoomlioj said it remains "unwavering in our commitment to upholding our corporate social responsibility and providing steadfast support to the communities in the Volta Region and in other ways to our mother Ghana, despite the unwarranted distractions caused by such baseless accusations".



"We want to reassure all stakeholders that our dedication to serving and uplifting communities remains resolute, and we will continue to prioritise the well-being and support of those in need, irrespective of such false allegations", Zoomlion added.