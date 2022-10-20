eSolutions becomes Microsoft's direct CSP partner - Executive Chairman

IT consultancy company, eSolutions, has become Microsoft's direct cloud solution partner.

This was announced by the Executive Chairman of eSolutions, Victor Obeng-Adiyiah, at the launch of a new office in Accra on October 14, 2022.



According to him, the move which was secured three months ago will help stimulate the growth of the company as it strives to become one of the best corporate companies in business and IT consultancy.



He further said the establishment of the new building will create employment for over 65 people in the country.



Speaking at the launch of the corporate building in Accra, Victor Obeng-Adiyiah said, "3 months ago, our dear company has now become a Microsoft direct CSP partner. The only company with that level in Ghana and the very few of us in West Africa. The first significant new corporate building is to drive growth of the company."



"This new building does not only serve our immediate need but has room to engage more employees for business expansion. I must say that the current staff strength is 31 and this company has the capacity to employ over 65 people," he added.

eSolutions Consulting is a Business and IT Consultancy company set up in Ghana to help organisations in Africa improve their performance through the introduction of innovative solutions.



eSolutions Consulting brings a unique perspective to businesses by developing appropriate strategies for business improvement.







ESA/FNOQ