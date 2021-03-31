expressPay launches USSD short code *246# for its services

expressPay launches USSD short code *246#

Source: expressPay Ghana Limited

Ghana’s Fintech giant, expressPay, has launched an Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) application to increase the reach of its innovative products and services.

The introduction of expressPay services via USSD will make expressPay available to over ten million mobile customers who do not use smartphones or may not have access to mobile data. The service will be a tremendous boost to the country’s financial inclusion drive.



expressPay’s USSD code is *246# and will allow any mobile subscriber to enjoy many services– including transfers to any mobile money wallet and bank account, ECG, Ghana Water, DStv / GOtv payments and airtime purchases. In addition, subscribers can pay thousands of merchants by simply using their USSD number on expressPay.



Speaking about the service, expressPay CEO Curtis Vanderpuije said “We are excited to finally launch a USSD code. It will create access for millions of customers who have not experienced the convenience and reliability of expressPay.

I am particularly excited by the boost it will have on our broader financial inclusion efforts as it opens up the thousands of merchants and services on expressPay to millions in the country. ”.



He added, “everyone knows how to use USSD, it’s simple, easily accessible and does not require data. Merchants can take advantage of the service – the customer and the merchant do not have to be on the same mobile money network. They can accept payments from any mobile money wallet and have the funds pushed to any bank account or mobile wallet of their choice.”.



Client Engagement Manager of expressPay, Charles Edem Goh remarked that, “expressPay continues to provide simple and secure payment solutions while enhancing the convenience to customers. *246# is another step in our drive to achieving a cash-lite society”.