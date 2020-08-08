Business News

expressPay set to enable international remittances

CEO of expressPay, Curtis Vanderpuije

Ghana’s leading financial technology company, expressPay, is on the cusp of expanding its line of innovative services with international remittances set to start soon.

The service will begin with remittance transactions from the UK to Ghana and expand to other European countries.



The introduction of international remittances will entrench expressPay as the leading financial technology company with a focus on customer needs and changing socio-economic dynamics. The company currently offers highly patronised domestic remittance services across banks and mobile money schemes. expressPay is a leading Visa eCommerce processor in Ghana supporting thousands of consumers and businesses with digital payments.



Speaking on the motivation for the company venturing in the international remittance space, CEO of expressPay, Curtis Vanderpuije said, “enabling international remittances was just a matter of time. We understand the money transfer and payment needs of our customers. They want real time solutions that are secure, but they also want more; they want to make those same efficient digital financial transactions internationally and that is why we’re expanding internationally. We are getting started with remittances from the most popular regions; UK to Ghana, and then Europe to the rest of Africa.”

“Given the current circumstances, with COVID-19 still raging globally, we expect our new service to be widely received by Ghanaians. We are happy to continue supporting our customers at this difficult time, the best way we know how.” Vanderpuije added.



expressPay is widely known for its app, but is also an eCommerce payment gateway provider and marketplace. expressPay supports all mobile money schemes and all major international card networks - Visa, MasterCard, American Express etc. expressPay serves as a one stop shop for the payment needs of merchants, offering innovative android based POSes and QR solutions. expressPay meets all the international security standards and is PCI DSS Level 1 certified.

