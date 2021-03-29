itel A37 : HD+ Waterdrop fullscreen (Your best choice)

itel A37

Source: itel Ghana

itel, a global leading mobile communication brand committed to providing budget-friendly, high quality products boasting excellent user experience, has introduced its latest iconic and stylish A series smartphone A37 in the Ghana market.

itel A37 is a basic smartphone targeted at the budget minded customers. It comes with a compact display and has a notch overhead. itel A37 is the only one with water drop and resolution display with 84.6% screen-to-body ratio product at the same price segment to ensure a wider and fuller viewing experience.



The itel A37 is housed in a 5.71-inches HD+ water drop full screen display. The unit comes with face unlock upfront. It has dual SIMs, and available in multiple colors. It runs Google Android 10 Go Edition out of the box. The full specs of itel A37 are detailed in the table below



HD+ Waterdrop fullScreen



1.5.7” HD+ (720*1520 with 295ppi) Waterdrop Fullscreen display ensure a clearer view

2.84.6% screen-to-body ratio



3.IPS display with 180° angle, wider view and brilliant colors display compare to TN display



User-friendly face unlock



The itel A37 comes with a user-friendly face unlock feature and protects user’s privacy at the same time. This gives users easy access to unlocking their phone and a much better privacy all at once.

Design



Metallic look and feel with unique ribbon design.



Battery



Inbuilt 3020mAh real big battery

Memory



16GB ROM + 1GB RAM



Gallery Go



A37 pre-installed with the offline gallery app from Google. It present number of benefits to consumers including:

1.A light and fast gallery optimized for Android Go smartphone



2.Smarter storage – Easily find*, manage and storage photos on the device



3.Easier editing – Make user’s photo look their best with auto-enhance



