1+1 features Prince Bright in new music titled 'Banku'

The music duo featured Prince Bright, formerly of Buk Bak fame

Source: Prince Komla Dowetin, Contributor

The current situation of the country and the world with regards to the novel CoronaVirus has caused changes to a lot of things and as musicians, it is their duty to churn out materials that will cheer people up during trying times and for this, music duo, 1+1 is out with a danceable tune titled Banku.

The song which features Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame talks about the fact that no matter what the situation is, there is always a need to look at the brighter side.



“Where we find ourselves today, this year, in particular, is not good so we decided to come up with something that people can dance with, something that has simple lyrics which people can easily sing to. Apart from that, we touched on how beautiful the African woman is. Our women are beautiful and with every opportunity, we get we have to celebrate them,” Abdul Razak, a member of the group said.



On why they featured Prince Bright, the other half of the group, Abdul Aziz aka Aziz Costa said; “He was just the perfect person, looking at the rhythm, the use of the Ga and Twi dialect, we needed someone who would deliver them so it had to him. Apart from that, Bright understands where we come from and the people we represent, his voice is also a plus.”



Another theme the song explores is hard work.

According to the group, there is a need to encourage the youth to work hard and not pay attention to anyone who looks down on them.



Stream & Download on:



YouTube: https://youtu.be/SJ6Wb2R8m1k



Audiomack: https://audiomack.com/11music/song/banku

