Music News
- Read MoreRema hints of a collaboration with Kwesi Arthur
July 15, 2020
Nigeria’s Mavin Record discovery, Rema, has revealed exclusively on Y107.9FM that he has recorded a song with Ghanaian rapper, Kwesi Arthur and fans should watch out for it.
The singer cum rapper
- Read MoreGet ready for stiff competition - Nana Boroo tells Kuami Eugene, KiDi as he releases 'Dangerous'
July 15, 2020
Nana Boroo readies to release a track titled 'Dangerous' on all digital platforms on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, for streaming and downloading by fans eager to have a bite of his lovely romantic song.
- Read More‘I stopped doing jama songs because of Patapaa’ - Lilwin
July 13, 2020
Popular Ghanaian actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah, aka Lilwin, has declared that he stopped producing Jama songs because Patapaa produces similar songs.
According to the One Corner hitmaker, he s
- Read MoreNatty Lee features Sista Afia on new single titled 'Heartbeat'
July 11, 2020
Brand new one from Natty Lee featuring the most sought after female musician, Sista Afia.
The romantic song which is titled Heartbeat brings out the beautiful emotions of both Natty Lee and Sista A
- Read MoreGospel singer EBA premieres 'I Overcome' music video
July 11, 2020
After weeks of the long wait and high anticipation, shooting gospel musician EBA premieres the official visual for his latest masterpiece, titled “I Overcome”.
This comes at a time when it’s
- Read MoreRashid Metal shares how abuse nearly ended his music career
July 10, 2020
One of the first dancehall acts in Ghana, Rashid Metal has disclosed that he nearly gave up on his music career on the account of verbal abuse he suffered from some critics.
According to him, the n
- Read MoreI never knew Obibini and Kumi Guitar until they joined Zylofon Music – Tiisha
July 15, 2020
Zylofon Music’s new artiste, Tiisha claims she never knew Obibini Boafo and Kumi Guitar until they joined Zylofon Music.
Tiisha, known in private life as Tiisha Bentum, made this shocking stateme
- Read MoreDavid Oscar teams up with Leety of 'Born Stars' fame for new single 'Frenemies'
July 15, 2020
David Oscar has joined forces with Budding Ghanaian artiste Leety as they collaborate on a new track dubbed “Frenemies”.
The song produced by Leety himself resonates with the strong belief of
- Read MoreKorkui drops another banger 'Ga Mei' for Homowo celebrations
July 13, 2020
After releasing 'Anukwale' and 'Corona Lover', Korkui is back with yet another masterpiece with the aim of maintaining her relevance, having cemented her name in the music scene with the aforementione
- Read MoreKuami Eugene to launch 2nd album in October
July 11, 2020
One of Ghana’s afrobeat/highlife artistes, Eugene Kwame Marfo, aka Kuami Eugene, is putting finishing touches to his second studio album.
The album, titled Son of Africa, would be officially laun
- Read MoreKofi Jamar releases 'Mi Dey Up' remix featuring Stonebwoy
July 10, 2020
The blooming GADONE records signee, Kofi Jamar, has just put the cherry on his incredible year with a new feature with Stonebwoy.
After the astounding success of his truth EP, Kofi Jamar is about t
- Read MoreGhanaian music producer Kayso drops new single
July 09, 2020
Ghanaian music producer Kayso has dropped a new single "Take It” with its visuals. The Ground Up Chale music producer is not new to the music scene as he has produced many hit songs.
In the song,
- Read MoreEni Larbi drops ‘Not Broken’
July 15, 2020
Eni Larbi has released his latest single titled ‘Not Broken’ unto the Ghanaian music market.
‘Not Broken’ communicates hope to the Christian family in these times of the novel coronavirus p
- Read MoreGhana Music Awards USA unveils nominees
July 14, 2020
It was a night of glitz and glamour as nominees for the maiden edition of the Ghana Music Awards-USA were unveiled on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
The event which was streamed live on Kofi TV to over 2
- Read MorePatoranking endorses Kofi Jamar’s ‘Mi Dey Up Remix’ featuring Stonebwoy
July 13, 2020
Multiple award-winning Nigerian musician Patoranking took to his Facebook early hours of Monday, July 13 to throw his weight behind the new single from emerging Ghanaian artiste Kofi Jamar.
The so
- Read MoreKofiGhozt releases 'Reasons'
July 11, 2020
Ghanaian blogger and artiste KofiGhozt has released his debut Afro-fusion song dubbed “Reasons”.
KofiGhozt teams up with Zambian-based artiste and producer, Zophy Mulla, and Ghanaian fast-risin
- Read MoreGhanaian star Herbyboi's 'Lobi' play-listed on various radio stations in the USA
July 10, 2020
Hakell Entertainment's latest signee Herbert Ohene Addo popularly known as Herbyboi just made giant strides as his debut single Lobi, made it to the AFROZONS playlist in the USA.
Herbyboi made the
- Read MoreStonebwoy becomes first Ghanaian artiste to hit close to 20M streams on Audiomack
July 09, 2020
Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy has reached another milestone in his career. After hitting 10 million streams on Audiomack in May, Stonebwoy has hit close to 20 Million streams ma