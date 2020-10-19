1 billion demons can’t stop God from blessing me - Afia Schwarzenegger

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger

Ghanaian Media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwa familiar on social media as Afia Schwarzenegger has once again thrown heavy shots at her haters.

No one knows the direct person who she’s throwing the shades at but Afia has engaged in serious fights with countless media figures in Ghana, therefore, she could be aiming at one of them.



It’s like almost every week she focuses her radar on one person in the entertainment industry. So starting a fresh week with a controversial statement come at no surprise.



On one of the social networking website, Afia Schwar shared a beautiful photo of herself smiling with the caption;



“This is how I smile knowing 1 billion demons can’t stop God from blessing me.”



Afia Schwarzenegger dominated headlines last week following her heated banter with her ‘enemies’ Mzbel and Nana Tornado.



Their beef years ago reignited after Nana Tornado threw heavy shots at her in an interview with Ola Michael on Neat FM.

According to him, Schwar is a bad person who will at the least chance snitch on you and destroy you.



He went on to reveal that Schwar’s aged father is a pauper living in Kumasi-Atonsu.



Afia Schwarzenegger however, came out to refute claims as she shared a beautiful photo of herself and father on social media.



See post below:



