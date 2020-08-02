Entertainment

10 Ghanaian creatives who worked on Beyonce’s 'Black is King' visual album

Shatta Wale and Beyonce

The highly anticipated music video for Beyonce’s “Already featuring Ghanaian dancehall act, Shatta Wale and Jamaican-American trio Major Lazer has been released.

‘Already’ is one of the tracks on Disney and Beyonce’s major collaboration, Black is King which was inspired by Disney’s live-action film, The Lion King: The Gift.



Black is King focuses on “the beauty of tradition and black excellence and “reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns”.



The visual album was shot across the globe including scenes from South Africa, Ghana, Belgium, Los Angeles, London and New York.



A list of Ghana’s leading creatives in music, fashion, film and dance were enlisted by Parkwood Entertianment for the project which critics say has placed Ghana firmly on the globe.



As the world celebrates the music, creativity and storytelling prowess of Beyonce, one key take away will be the work of the emerging talent in the ‘Already Video’ and the full visual album.



Here are 8 creatives who worked on this major project and brought Ghanaian creativity to the front row.



Shatta Wale





Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale is the biggest Ghanaian creative and the first musician to feature on a song with Global pop musician, Beyonce and Jamaican group, Major Lazer.

The video which premiered on Friday, July 31, 2020, already has some chats breaking hit and records to its credits.



Writing on his experience and the opportunity, Charles Nii Armah said, “Thank you My Queen for believing in my talent and giving me a platform to share my good message to the world …God will forever bless you ???????? #symbolofhope #Already @beyonce #BlackisKing. 2020 Ghana behu miracle ????????????????”



DWP Academy





Ghanaian dance crew, DWP Academy made Ghana and the emerging dance scene in West Africa proud with a solid presence in the Already video alongside other global dance crew. The video has already hit 1 million views on Youtube. Mohammed Blakk was tipped as the artist behind the green body painting of the dancersSamuel Bazawule, known by the stage name Blitz the Ambassador was a co-director of the visual album.The musical artist, 2018 film, ‘The Burial of Kojo’ was also the first-ever film from Ghana to be considered for a Golden Globe nomination was highlighted as a key figure in bringing the vision to life.

“I am not crying….????????????????Thanks to QUEEN BEYONCÉ for setting the bar so damn high for all of us. Honoured to be part of this brilliant Directing Team. We did that.#BlackIsKing,” wrote Bazawule



Emmanuel Adjei





Dutch-Ghanian film-maker Emmanuel Adjei was highlighted as a key director in the album which was written, directed and executive-produced by Beyonce.Joshua Kissi, leading photography and creative is also mentioned as part of the team that helped shoot the content for the album in Ghana. Kissi was spotted during Ghana’s Year of Return in 2019 and it seems that was the period when he directed the video.

A long time associate of Beyonce, Ghanaian American creative director, Kwasi Fordjour is an executive with Parkwood Entertainment which is also the company of the Pop-star. Fordjour played a critical role in the overall visual album.



David Bonuah





Ghanaian Cinematographer, David Boanuh was the director of photography for the project in Ghana as he was in charge of the scenes shot back home.According to the Ashesi University who profiled him on their school website, Bonuah together with other West African creatives helped bring a unique representation of Africa to the film which is described as “a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience.”Boanuah is a alumni of the Ashesi University where he harnessed his love for photography, film and poetry.Dance God Llyod, co-founder of the DWP Academy which featured in Beyonce’s Already video was also head of the choreography team in Ghana collaborating with lead Beyonce Choreographer, Jacquel Knight.

The award-winning dance champion who has been in several music videos took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the big feature.



“This one be heavy, a big win for @dwpacademy, a big win for Ghana. We featured in #BlackIsKing,” he captioned.



Sharifah Issaka







Sharifah Issaka was also mentioned as a producer for the video that was shot in Accra, Ghana. “I never post to my feed (stories only / sound on), but for this, I’ll make an exception,” declared the Creative consultant and producer who is based in Ghana.



Nana Kwasi Wiafe



