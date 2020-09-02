Entertainment

10 artistes who won their first VGMA in 2020

Dancehall artiste, J.Derobie

It’s been another year of disappointments, controversies and a lot of surprises surrounding the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

This year’s ceremony, like the previous years, has generated conversations around why certain awards went to some artistes while other 'deserving' ones were left out.



Lynx Entertainment record label signee Kuami Eugene pulled a surprise when he grabbed the topmost award, “Artiste of the Year”. He beat Sarkodie, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata and Diana Hamilton to win the coveted award.



Other surprises include Kwesi Arthur, who beat Eno Barony to win the “Rapper of the Year” category, and Ras Kuuku, who won his first “Reggae-Dancehall Artiste of the Year” award in the absence of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.



Below, we share with you ten musicians who had their first feel of the prestigious awards.



DopeNation





The twin brothers won two awards out of three nominations. This is their first time winning an award at the VGMA after failing to win the “Unsung” category last year. They won the “Afrobeats Song of the Year” and “Best Group of the Year”.



Celestine Donkor





The gospel singer was nominated in 2018 – her first time – for the “Gospel Artiste of The Year” but failed to pick the award. Joe Mettle snatched it with ease. However, this year, she proved her talent and worth by earning five nominations with her song “Agbebolo” featuring Nhyiraba Gideon. She managed to win two awards’; “Female Vocalist of the Year” and “Gospel Song of the Year”.

The Universal Music Group label signee touched her first accolade this year with her cinematic visual for “Killi Me”. The music video won her the “Best Video of the Year” award.



MOG Music





The gospel musician won one out of three nominations. He beat Joe Mettle, Kuami Eugene, KiD and King Promise to win the “Best Male Vocalist of the Year” award. He also earned nominations in the “Best New Artiste of the Year” and “Gospel Song of the Year”. This is his first nomination at the VGMA.

The “Poverty” singer won one out of three nominations. His breakthrough son won him the “Reggae-Dancehall Song of the Year”. He was also nominated for the “Reggae-Dancehall Artiste of the Year” and “Best New Artiste of the Year”.



Kofi Mole





The rapper’s humble beginning and steady rise to fame secured him one award out of three nominations. He won the “Hip-hop Song of the Year” with his song “Don’t Be Late”. He was also nominated for the “Hip-hop/Hiplife Artiste of the Year” and “Best New Artiste of the Year”.

After competing with Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy – two of Ghana’s most influential figures in the reggae-dancehall fraternity – the “Wo” singer had his first feel of the “Artiste of the Year” accolade. He won one out of two nominations.



Fameye





The highlife singer convincingly swept everyone off the “Best New Artiste of the Year” category and made the award his. He won one out of three nominations. He was nominated for the “Best Collaboration of the Year” with the remix of his breakthrough hit single, “Notin I Get”, and “Highlife Song of the Year”.