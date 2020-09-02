0
Entertainment Wed, 2 Sep 2020

10 artistes who won their first VGMA in 2020

J Derobie Vgma Dancehall artiste, J.Derobie

It’s been another year of disappointments, controversies and a lot of surprises surrounding the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

This year’s ceremony, like the previous years, has generated conversations around why certain awards went to some artistes while other 'deserving' ones were left out.

Lynx Entertainment record label signee Kuami Eugene pulled a surprise when he grabbed the topmost award, “Artiste of the Year”. He beat Sarkodie, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata and Diana Hamilton to win the coveted award.

Other surprises include Kwesi Arthur, who beat Eno Barony to win the “Rapper of the Year” category, and Ras Kuuku, who won his first “Reggae-Dancehall Artiste of the Year” award in the absence of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

Below, we share with you ten musicians who had their first feel of the prestigious awards.

DopeNation

A double dose of what we Prayed for For! THANK GOD and THANK YOU ???? DOPENATION IS THE BEST GROUP in Gh???????? and HAS THE AFROBEATS SONG OF THE YEAR AWARD ???????? Thank you @charterhousegh @ghmusicawards #vgma21

The twin brothers won two awards out of three nominations. This is their first time winning an award at the VGMA after failing to win the “Unsung” category last year. They won the “Afrobeats Song of the Year” and “Best Group of the Year”.

Celestine Donkor

Good afternoon and a happy sunday to you all #CelestialFamily APPRECIATION NOTE(long But very necessary) ?This is a special appreciation to all of you..YES YOU! for the love, the support, the hype, recommendations and honour done my music ministry. I heard the joyful noise, shouts and joyous celebrations when my name was called Indeed it's been a long journey, precisely ten years ago since I started getting nominations for THE GHANA MUSIC AWARDS and finally this year God honored our efforts at @vgma21 with two: 1??BEST FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR 2??GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR Special Acknowledgement to: ?My Husband: @blessed1don The man who did all the hard work behind the scenes to push the brand to the top. ?TeamCpraiz: Thank you all for the selfless sacrifice and all your beautiful contributions ? Media & industry friends: Thank you for the airplays, the mentions, the tags, the recommendations all the delibrate and stratagic ways you support my music is beautifully well appreciated. ?Fellow Gospel Musicians: I saw and felt all the love and the support ? ?Members of Celestine Donkor Ministry: your constant love and support is really beautiful ?Friends, Family &Loved ones: The Akakpo Family, The Donkor Family , ICGC family, CLOFF, M2M. God bless you all.

The gospel singer was nominated in 2018 – her first time – for the “Gospel Artiste of The Year” but failed to pick the award. Joe Mettle snatched it with ease. However, this year, she proved her talent and worth by earning five nominations with her song “Agbebolo” featuring Nhyiraba Gideon. She managed to win two awards’; “Female Vocalist of the Year” and “Gospel Song of the Year”.

Cina Soul

Such a surreal moment. My first VGMA. I’m full with excitement I can’t describe it. Blessings to everyone that made this happen! ??????

The Universal Music Group label signee touched her first accolade this year with her cinematic visual for “Killi Me”. The music video won her the “Best Video of the Year” award.

MOG Music

Today I presented my award to my spiritual father Rev @samkorankyeankrah. I love you Daddy. The history of my success is incomplete without your name in there.

The gospel musician won one out of three nominations. He beat Joe Mettle, Kuami Eugene, KiD and King Promise to win the “Best Male Vocalist of the Year” award. He also earned nominations in the “Best New Artiste of the Year” and “Gospel Song of the Year”. This is his first nomination at the VGMA.

J.Derobie

I Am Forever Grateful Lord???????? STREAM #RICHES LINK IN BIO _______ ???? shot by @matsam_gh

The “Poverty” singer won one out of three nominations. His breakthrough son won him the “Reggae-Dancehall Song of the Year”. He was also nominated for the “Reggae-Dancehall Artiste of the Year” and “Best New Artiste of the Year”.

Kofi Mole

God is great. Thank you Ghana. Thanks to my family, my team, NGA! I appreciate you all and I see all the love and support you guys give me around and from afar. I love and appreciate you Aposor Gangstas! Everybody is a winner! NO GENTLEMEN ALLOWED! #TRATATATATA??????????????

The rapper’s humble beginning and steady rise to fame secured him one award out of three nominations. He won the “Hip-hop Song of the Year” with his song “Don’t Be Late”. He was also nominated for the “Hip-hop/Hiplife Artiste of the Year” and “Best New Artiste of the Year”.

Ras Kuuku

MaMa said Kojo You are tooooooo Bless. Biggest Boss you say Waakye today anaa? ???????????? New Month Stress Freeeeeee

After competing with Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy – two of Ghana’s most influential figures in the reggae-dancehall fraternity – the “Wo” singer had his first feel of the “Artiste of the Year” accolade. He won one out of two nominations.

Fameye

I wanna thank @charterhousegh @vodafoneghana @ghmusicawards the media , bloggers, photographers, Dj’s my fans , supporters, family , love ones ,the whole country Ghana I say thank you I really appreciate this award ! The hard work never stops ???? my album #greaterthan drops soon #vgma21 #bestnewartiste

The highlife singer convincingly swept everyone off the “Best New Artiste of the Year” category and made the award his. He won one out of three nominations. He was nominated for the “Best Collaboration of the Year” with the remix of his breakthrough hit single, “Notin I Get”, and “Highlife Song of the Year”.

Teflon Flexx

