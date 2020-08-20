Entertainment

10 artworks of Ray, the Ghanaian artist who needs £40,000 for emergency surgery

Pencil artist, Emmanuel Apraku

The owner of beautiful pencil and acrylic drawings on social media, Emmanuel Apraku, popularly known as Ray has been under the weather for weeks now and is struggling for his life.

The budding pencil sketch artist who owns Ray Styles Studios or dePenciledCelebrities has many paintings that highlights societal abuse, including child abuse, marital violence, racism and so on.



Ray currently needs £40,000 to undergo emergency surgery, GhanaWeb is therefore pleading with the public to make donations through this mobile money number 0244706308.



Meanwhile, first lady of the Republic, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has given an amount of $20,000 towards Ray’s recovery fund.



Other celebrities have also embarked on an awareness campaign to help raise funds for the promising pencil artist.



Below are some of the artworks drawn by Ray.