10 artworks of Ray, the Ghanaian artist who needs £40,000 for emergency surgery

The owner of beautiful pencil and acrylic drawings on social media, Emmanuel Apraku, popularly known as Ray has been under the weather for weeks now and is struggling for his life.
The budding pencil sketch artist who owns Ray Styles Studios or dePenciledCelebrities has many paintings that highlights societal abuse, including child abuse, marital violence, racism and so on.
Ray currently needs £40,000 to undergo emergency surgery, GhanaWeb is therefore pleading with the public to make donations through this mobile money number 0244706308.
Meanwhile, first lady of the Republic, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has given an amount of $20,000 towards Ray’s recovery fund.
Other celebrities have also embarked on an awareness campaign to help raise funds for the promising pencil artist.
Below are some of the artworks drawn by Ray.
Every person who dies has a killer. For we who have died or been maimed on the Adenta-Madina stretch of the highway, our bloods know where to flow to: The Presidency, regardless of which party colours are draped round the shoulders of the person occupying it. Roads should not be made for cars’ alone but also be made for pedestrians. The pedestrian’s life matter! All lives matter!! Position footbridges right, complete abandoned footbridges, install traffic lights, paint zebra crossings, teach motorists to respect the pedestrian. Do these NOT as a favour, but because you are DUTY BOUND! It’s been almost 10 years! 200 souls lost in a year!! No more promises. #FixOurFootbridgesNow #PedestrianLivesMatter #penciledcelebrities Wordsmith: @ournanayaa
I've struggled finding the right words for this post because, there's so much that I want to say. Typing a lot might get me emotional and typing a few words would be unacceptable considering the barbaric nature of this image. ? ? I believe in two things: times and seasons. No condition they say is permanent even though it seems like a never ending nightmare for the people of color in America. ? ? The tables I believe would turn one day, and the people of color will have the choice between being RIGHT or KIND. They should pray that we choose the latter because, being KIND requires empathy, but being RIGHT, doesn’t. ? ? Today, we stop running; Today, we face our fears. Enough is enough.? ? ?? #penciledcelebrities #georgefloyd #justiceforgeorgefloyd
???????????????????? are named as the builder of generations and inventor of new ideologies. The thoughts women provoke in their kids are applied in the next centuries. With their charisma they convert men into gentlemen, amateurs into experts and filthy-minded into greatest assets of mankind. ???????????????????? ????????????????????????’???? ???????????? to all our superwomen out there. Forgive us for not celebrating ???????????? enough. ?? ?? Do me a favor mothers please educate the world on when the “???????????????????? ????????????????????????.” (Comment below & tag a men or a child) ?? ?? 1. “What happens when her water breaks? ?? 2. What it feels like when her water breaks? ?? 3. Can a baby survive after the water breaks? ?? 4. How long can you go when the water breaks? ?? 5. What are the steps to making sure the baby is safe when the water breaks? (TAG A MOTHER) ?? ?? THANK YOU MOTHERS FOR ALL YOU DO! (TAG A MOTHER TO SHOW YOUR APPRECIATION) ?? ??? ???? #penciledcelebrities. #mother #mothersday #pregnancy #happymothersday ??
There’s nothing more important than family, and that has become so apparent especially during this global pandemic. ? ? Self isolation, the lockdown and quarantine with our nuclear families have enlightened us more as individuals on the priorities of life. The pursuit of happiness and a better life starts from home and not outside of the home. ? ? Let’s live each day as though it is our last. Stay home and stay safe out there.? ?? ???? ???????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????? ???????? ???????? ???????????? ???????? ???????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????? ???????? ???????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????. Enjoy!?????? ?? For commission send a DM!!?? ?? ?? #penciledcelebrities #StayHome #LoveLife #queennaija #art #dopeblackart #blacklove
Motherhood: Where loving warmth meets a teachable moment; everything love begins and ends there. With an aptness for conformity, she goes from teacher to comforter, to a selfless giver in a matter of minutes. Cool headedly displaying her superhuman ability to be everything you'll ever need. Motherhood, a full time job that has only one job description: LOVE. Motherhood, a full time job with the best retirement package: FULFILLMENT #penciledcelebrities #motherhood