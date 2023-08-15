10 best Afrobeats blogs to submit your music

File Photo

Afrobeats has taken the global music scene by storm, captivating listeners with its infectious rhythms, rich melodies, and vibrant cultural influences.

As an aspiring Afrobeats artist, getting your music heard by a wider audience is crucial for your success. One effective way to achieve this is by submitting your tracks to Afrobeats blogs that specialize in showcasing emerging talent.



To help you navigate the digital landscape, here's a curated list of the 10 best Afrobeats blogs where you can submit your music and increase your chances of gaining exposure and recognition.



1. Unorthodox Reviews



Established in 2016, Unorthodox Reviews is the flagship brand of Unorthodox Media, a Ghana-based new media company. Acclaimed as the hub for "Africa's Best Music Reviews", the platform offers detailed music reviews, interviews with artists and industry experts, and insights into emerging trends in Afrobeats and African music.



Aside music, the platform also covers a range of subjects including arts, lifestyle, and culture. Its distinctive viewpoint and genuine portrayal of African art and culture have attracted a diverse readership. With a substantial following and a track record of introducing new talents, submitting your music to Unorthodox Reviews provides access to a global audience and industry insiders.

2.OkayAfrica



OkayAfrica, established in 2011 as an offshoot of Questlove's Okayplayer, is a prominent digital platform celebrating African culture, music, and politics.



Catering to both Africans at home and in the diaspora, it has emerged as a leading destination. With a focus on cutting-edge music, art, politics, and culture from Africa, OkayAfrica is the largest US-based website of its kind. Their music section showcases a mix of established and emerging artists, presenting an ideal avenue for submitting your Afrobeats tracks.



3. The Native Mag



The Native Mag, launched in 2016 in Lagos, is a Nigerian music magazine. Focused on music, style, and art, it champions current and future culture. Co-founders Seni Saraki and Teezee shape the voice of African youth through live events, a magazine, and the NATIVELAND festival. Their aim is to be the hub for young Africans eager to explore upcoming trends in music, art, and style.

4. Culture Custodian



Established in 2014, Culture Custodian curates important stories for Nigerian and African youth. It covers Fashion, Music, Politics, Pop Culture, Technology, and Sports to empower and engage its audience. Beyond pop culture, it highlights Afrobeats music, offering exposure to a diverse audience. Although primarily known for its ranking of various pop culture elements, Culture Custodian also features a section dedicated to Afrobeats music. Getting your music featured here could expose you to a diverse audience.



5. Music In Africa



Music In Africa is the fastest-growing African music information and exchange web portal, reaching millions of individuals each year. The website brings together musicians and industry experts from across the continent, while also providing high-quality, diversified content and relevant news about the African music scene. Musicians can reach new audiences in the constantly expanding global market by syncing songs and events to their songs In Africa profile.



6. Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria is currently one of the most visited blogs in Africa and its regularly updated music section catalogs many top Afrobeats songs. Pulse is one of the continent's leading innovative media companies, with country specific platforms in not just Nigeria, but also in Ghana, Kenya and Senegal. They inform and engage a young audience, and their music platform is a launchpad for budding talents, enabling exposure, collaborations, and interviews.



7. Pan African Music



Established in 2017 under IDOL, a digital distributor for indie music, PAM - Pan African Music is an online mag celebrating African and diaspora tunes, past and present. An extensive network of multi-talented journalists across Africa and Europe craft bilingual (English and French), in-depth content merging traditional reporting with documentary depth. This platform garners respect and collaboration from top artists.



8. NotJustOk



Established in 2006, NotJustOk.com has become one of Nigeria's prominent music websites. Originally launched as an MP3 blog, it has transformed into a central hub for African music, with a focus on Afrobeats. Recognized as the top Nigerian Music Website for consecutive years, 2010 and 2011, NotJustOk.com consistently delivers fresh Afrobeats tracks and videos to a global African audience.

9. ChopDaily



While not following the traditional blog model format, ChopDaily holds a significant position as a powerful influencer in the African music scene, leveraging the reach of social media. Operating from the United Kingdom, Chop Daily is a prominent dance channel that focuses on promoting African music globally through viral dance videos on various social media platforms.



10. SlikourOnLife



SlikourOnLife is a South African urban publication that serves music enthusiasts with a range of content including music, videos, artist interviews, exclusive downloads, and event coverage. Established in response to the growing impact of South African music globally, the platform focuses on the latest releases from South African musicians spanning genres like Hip Hop, G Qom, Kwaito, and Afro House music.