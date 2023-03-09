0
10 evergreen songs in the early 2000s that can make a comeback like they never left

Evergreen Songs Veteran artistes with timeless songs

Thu, 9 Mar 2023

Music has always been an integral part of Ghanaian culture and history, with various genres and styles emerging over the years.

While there have been countless hits and memorable tunes, there are certain songs that have stood the test of time and continue to resonate with audiences today.

In this article, we'll take a look at 10 Ghanaian evergreen songs that have the potential to make a comeback and captivate audiences like they never left.

From highlife to hiplife, these classics are sure to evoke feelings of nostalgia while still sounding fresh and relevant.

So, without further ado, let's dive in and explore these timeless Ghanaian gems.

Nkasei - Yefiri Tuabodom



Castro - Toffee



VIP - Ahomka Womu



Buk Bak - Gonja Barracks



Ɔdɔ Esisi Mi - Faro ft. Akatakyie

Sydney - Apuskeleke



Mzbel - 16 years



Samini - Linda

Antwi Ne Antwi - Uncle Ebo



Praye - Kakyere Me



ADA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
