10 evergreen songs in the early 2000s that can make a comeback like they never left

Veteran artistes with timeless songs

Music has always been an integral part of Ghanaian culture and history, with various genres and styles emerging over the years.

While there have been countless hits and memorable tunes, there are certain songs that have stood the test of time and continue to resonate with audiences today.



In this article, we'll take a look at 10 Ghanaian evergreen songs that have the potential to make a comeback and captivate audiences like they never left.



From highlife to hiplife, these classics are sure to evoke feelings of nostalgia while still sounding fresh and relevant.



So, without further ado, let's dive in and explore these timeless Ghanaian gems.



Nkasei - Yefiri Tuabodom







Castro - Toffee





VIP - Ahomka Womu







Buk Bak - Gonja Barracks







Ɔdɔ Esisi Mi - Faro ft. Akatakyie





Sydney - Apuskeleke







Mzbel - 16 years







Samini - Linda



video=180944>



Antwi Ne Antwi - Uncle Ebo





Praye - Kakyere Me







Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:







Watch the latest episode of E-Forum





Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:







ADA/OGB