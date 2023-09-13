10 'hot' pictures of Gifty Boakye

Gifty Boakye is a US-based Ghanaian model cum enterpreneur

Thomas Partey's ex-girlfriend, now footballer Yaw Yeboah's new lover, Gifty Boakye, constantly stuns social media with breathtaking pictures.

She takes her followers on a ride through her activities, projects, and interesting tours around the world.



While sharing details of her lifestyle on social media, her stylish outfits cannot go unnoticed.



From street fashion, to cooperate wear and bikini fits, Gifty Boakye has stunned fans with banging and breathtaking looks.



Not only does she rock outfits that complement events she is spotted at but also stuns in fits that flatter her dark-toned skin and slim stature.



Check out some of her posts below:









EB/NOQ