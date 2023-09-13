10 'hot' pictures of Gifty Boakye

Wed, 13 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Thomas Partey's ex-girlfriend, now footballer Yaw Yeboah's new lover, Gifty Boakye, constantly stuns social media with breathtaking pictures.
She takes her followers on a ride through her activities, projects, and interesting tours around the world.
While sharing details of her lifestyle on social media, her stylish outfits cannot go unnoticed.
From street fashion, to cooperate wear and bikini fits, Gifty Boakye has stunned fans with banging and breathtaking looks.
Not only does she rock outfits that complement events she is spotted at but also stuns in fits that flatter her dark-toned skin and slim stature.
Check out some of her posts below:
Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
EB/NOQ
Source: www.ghanaweb.com