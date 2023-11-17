10 ladies, one crown! Who will be crowned Miss Malaika Ghana 2023!

Official artwork for the project

Source: Charterhouse

Exactly a week from now, history will be made once again. Ladies and gentlemen, mark your calendars for the most anticipated event of the year!

The prestigious Miss Malaika Ghana 2023 Grand Finale is finally here, and it's happening on Friday, the 24th of November at the Grand Arena (AICC), 7pm prompt.



Get ready to witness a night where fashion meets glitz and glamor, as the beautiful and smart finalists take the stage in an ultimate spectacle of elegance. This is the crowning moment of the bloom season queen, and it's going to be a night to remember.



The 10 finalists, after going through weeks of vigorous training, fun and educational activities, are finally ready to showcase their grace, charm, and the essence of elegance as they compete for the crown at the final showdown of the #bloomseason. It's going to be a breathtaking display of poise and confidence, as each delegate vies for the title.



As the grand finale approaches, anticipation is building up and everyone is eager to see who will take over from the reigning queen, Miss Zakiya Ahmed. The competition is fierce, but only one deserving candidate will emerge as the next Miss Malaika Ghana.



So, come join us for a night of splendor and see who will be crowned as the new queen. It's going to be an evening of pure magic, and we can't wait to see you there!

Tickets for this extraordinary evening are selling for GHc100 at Charterhouse or dial *713*33*24# and follow the prompts. For more information, call 0501288520.



This is your chance to be part of an unforgettable evening filled with beauty, glamour, and elegance. Who gets the enviable right as the next Queen? Who wins the Crown, the Car, and the Cash? The answer awaits us on Friday 24th November at Grand Arena (AICC).



Get more on-the-go information on Miss Malaika Ghana socials; Instagram & Twitter: @missmalaikagh and Facebook: Miss Malaika Ghana. Watch each episode on CharterhouseLive on YouTube.



Miss Malaika Ghana is a Charterhouse production and is proudly brought to you by GTP, Shandy Bosoe and Pepsodent. With support from Vaseline, Atlas Rent-A-Car, Geisha, BVS Butchery, Ecogel, Locus Estates, Special Ice, Tasty Tom, Best Western Plus Beach Hotel, Tigon Creative Studios and Media partners.