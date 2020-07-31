LifeStyle

10 simple tips to stop overeating

Breaking the cycle of overeating can become really challenging

Many people like to eat in front of the TV or computer, and this can quickly lead to overeating. Such habits are not easy to break and, overtime, overeating can lead to consistent weight gain and increase the risk of developing a chronic conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes.

Breaking the cycle of overeating can become really challenging. However, there are some tips and techniques that can help.



1. Avoid all distractions while eating



Whether it’s eating while working in front of the computer or noshing on chocolate while catching up on your favorite TV show, eating with distractions is a common occurrence for many, many people.



While this habit can seem really harmless, it can contribute to overeating. So when you eat, make sure that you are not distracted and you really enjoy every bite of your food.



2. Avoid eating straight from the box

Eating ice cream out of the carton, or chips out of the bag can lead to eating way more food than is recommended as a serving size. So, make sure you avoid this by serving a single size of food, which can help you control your portion and calories that you consume.



3. Avoid stress



Stress can quickly lead to overeating, so avoiding or reducing the stress in your daily life is a very important step to reduce overeating.



4. Eat more foods that are rich in fiber



Fiber -rich foods, such as fruits, vegetables and beans can help keep you satisfied for longer, which will, of course, help you avoid overeating.

Snacking on nuts, oatmeal and seeds, adding beans to your salad, and eating vegetables on a regular basis can really help reduce the amount of food you consume.



5. Avoid skipping meals



Very often, when people try to lose weight, they try to decrease the amount of calories by skipping meals, which in turn can lead to overeating later in the day. However, eating a balanced breakfast, lunch and dinner may help reduce the chances of eating too much later in the day, because you simply won’t feel that hungry.



6. Plan your meals



This is, probably, one of the most efficient tips on how to avoid overeating. Being prepared when hunger strikes can make it very easy to make good choices. So, make sure to keep healthy and filling snacks in your fridge for those times when you suddenly feel hungry. This can really decrease the likelihood of making unhealthy choices and eating more.

7. Drink more water instead of sugary beverages



Things like soda or even fruit juice usually contain big amounts of sugar and hidden calories and consuming them with your meals can increase the risk of certain diseases, such as diabetes. So, try to avoid sugary drinks altogether and replace them with pure water or green tea.



8. Make mindful eating your daily habit



Mindful eating is one of the best ways to prevent eating too much. When it comes to mindful eating, it’s important to focus on the moment and to be aware of your emotions, thoughts and senses while consuming any food.



Eating more mindfully and slowly, taking small bites, chewing properly, being aware of your emotions and appreciating your food – all those simple mindfulness practices – can be easily incorporated into a daily routine and can definitely help avoid overeating.

9. Don’t confuse feeling thirsty for feeling hungry



Very often, we confuse simple thirst for hunger and this can lead to overeating. Try drinking a glass of water 20 minutes before eating and it can help you eat less, feel more satisfied and keep water balance in your body in check.



10. Use smaller plates



This trick can also help you eat less without even noticing it. Many people use this trick to lose weight without going on a diet. It is very simple: if you eat everything you ate before but reduce the amount of food – then it’s inevitable to lose weight for good (of course, if this is your goal).



Which of the above tips is your favorite? Feel free to comment below.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.