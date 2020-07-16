Entertainment

10 times Hajia4Real went from hot to hotter after receiving luxurious birthday gifts

Hajia4Real

Ghanaian socialite and video vixen, Mona Montrage, popularly known in the showbiz industry as Hajia4Real, has upgraded her brand and fashion sense.

She speedily moved from hot to hotter after receiving a mansion at Trassaco Estate, plus a brand new Range Rover from a mysterious man on her birthday.



Her birthday which was celebrated a few weeks ago saw top Ghanaian stars including Sister Deborah, Efia Odo and Shatta Bandle, and Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama (brother of ex-President Mahama) in attendance.



The birthday party was described as 'boujee' by many social media users.



Right after the party, Hajia upgraded her brand and fashion sense – and we have a receipt of it.



Below are 10 photos that prove Hajia4Real is making major improvements after receiving the new mansion and car;

1. Setting up an office



The first thing she did was to set up an office and a studio inside her new mansion. She announced this on her Instagram page.





2. She posed for the camera with her new toy

3. She stepped out majestically as ‘Yellow Sisi’ in this yellow dress





4. She hanged out with Lil Win when she visited Kumasi right after her birthday5. Sitting with class

6. Walking with class7. Her loose dress coupled with her smile served a perfect look

8. She got all the vibes in this photo





9. The inscription on her handbag says it all: A queen