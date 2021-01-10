10 times Samira Bawumia slayed and left us gasping for breath in her Kente styles

Second lady Mrs Samira Bawumia stunning in her outfits

Samira Bawumia, a woman of valor, style, and class. One of the few Ghanaian women who always looks effortlessly and painlessly put together on all occasions.

Between managing her foundation, advocating passionately for women’s rights, and being the Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Samira continues to serve us with the most sensational looks we have ever seen.



Styled by Pistis and Stylista Ghana, the Second Lady ups her fashion game at every different occasion she attends. She stays winning the hearts of Ghanaians event after event.



Of all her looks, the Second Lady definitely looked her best in bespoke traditional Kente outfits. Here are the top 10 of Samira Bawumia’s Kente looks that stole the spotlight:



Looking regal in pink





Sitting pretty in a royal kente mix of purple and yellow







Elegant in a combination of striped orange and blue







Traditional Kente





Royal Kente Outfit







Modest in a combination of green and violet





Her Kente outfit for the recent inauguration







Beautiful in Blue







Wonderful in White Kente





Perfect in peach



