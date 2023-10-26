10 ways women hurt men knowingly

File photo of a couple caught in a misunderstanding

Men, if you think you've got women all figured out, prepare for some surprises. Women are complex beings, and they can be quite unpredictable.

The person you think you know today may not be the same person you see tomorrow; and that's just the way it is.



Women crave attention, love, and lots of it. They want to feel noticed and appreciated all the time. If you slip up on this even once, then you're calling for trouble.



While some women may unintentionally do things that hurt their partners, others plan to do so deliberately. They set out to hurt your feelings and disrupt your life.



Here are 10 intentional things women do to hurt their men:



1. Complaining despite an honest effort



One way some women intentionally hurt their men is by complaining when their partners are genuinely making an effort.



This is often done to annoy or provoke a reaction. It may stem from a desire for more attention or a way to assert control within the relationship.

2. Not being present in the present moments



Frequently using a phone or being distracted when on a date is a behaviour that can hurt a man's feelings.



It communicates a lack of interest or attentiveness, potentially causing emotional pain or frustration.



Some women would rather do this than tell the man she's not interested.



3. Withholding compliments



Some women refrain from offering compliments even when their partners genuinely deserve them.



This can be a way to undermine a man's self-esteem or keep him seeking validation, thus asserting a sense of power.

4. Not initiating intimacy



Intentionally avoiding initiating intimacy, especially when aware of their partner's desires, can be a way to control the emotional dynamics in the relationship.



This may create a sense of longing and frustration in the man.



5. Hiding things, like food



Hiding things, such as food, can be a manipulative tactic used to gain financial advantage.



By creating a situation where the man believes there is scarcity, some women may attempt to extract more money from him.



6. Setting him up for trouble

In some extreme cases, women may resort to involving others, such as authorities or gangs, to harm their partners as a form of punishment or to 'teach them a lesson.



This action can have severe consequences for all parties involved.



7. Taking everything when separating



A common occurrence, especially in urban settings, is when a woman packs up everything in the house and leaves the home without notice.



This act is often intended to leave the man feeling helpless, confused, and emotionally devastated.



8. Leaving a young child behind



In moments of intense disagreement, some women may leave a very young child, perhaps a month or two old, with their partner.

This act aims to assert control or inflict emotional pain, suggesting that the man needs her more than he thinks.



9. Taking all the children away



Without proper communication, some women may abruptly take all the children and leave, making it difficult for the man to maintain a relationship with his kids.



This action is intended to exert power and control over the situation.



10. Disrespect in front of friends



In the company of friends, some individuals may intentionally disrespect their partners.



This could be a way of seeking validation from friends, gaining support for their perspective, or demonstrating control over the relationship.