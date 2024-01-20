10th edition of Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton launched

Diana Hamilton

Gospel sensation Diana Hamilton has officially launched the 10th edition of her acclaimed annual concert series, the Awake Experience.

The star-studded event took place at the Holiday Inn, featuring a gathering of industry luminaries. This milestone edition is slated to captivate audiences in both Accra and Kumasi.



The Accra leg of the concert is scheduled for February 18 at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Christ Temple East, Teshie. Joining Diana Hamilton on stage will be esteemed artists, including Daughters of Glorious Jesus and Nigeria's Mercy Chinwo.



The Kumasi edition is set to unfold on February 25 at the Church of Pentecost in Bantama. The lineup for this event includes notable gospel musicians such as ACP Kofi Sarpong, Akese Prempong, and Kofi Peprah.



Emceed by the charismatic radio presenter Abeiku Aggrey Santana, the launch of the 10th edition was a momentous occasion. Diana Hamilton expressed her gratitude for the unwavering support received over the past decade and promised fans an unforgettable experience.



She confidently declared, "Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton is 10 years, and I can't thank you enough for the great support over the years. Ten years is a big deal for me, and I can promise the fans to expect nothing but the best this year."

In a surprise announcement, Diana Hamilton used the platform to unveil her clothing line, DH, which she revealed will soon be available in stores.



The launch attracted notable figures from the industry, including Celestine Donkor, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Piesie Esther, Cookie T, Kofi Donkor, Abena Serwaa Ophelia, and Ceccy Twum.



Over the past nine years, the Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton has featured stellar performances from renowned artists such as Efe Grace, KODA, Moses OK, Perez Musik, Obaapa Christy, and Ohemaa Mercy. As the anticipation builds for the 10th edition, it promises to be a landmark celebration of music and spirituality.



