11 essential medical tests you should start taking in your 30s

File photo: Medical Tests

Regular medical tests are very important as it helps identify health conditions even before they start showing signs.

The tests help you take preventive measures before the health conditions get worse.



Taking this into consideration, there are some essential medical tests that need to be done and continued by people in their 30s.



Here’s a list of the essential tests that should be started in your 30s:



Complete Blood Count (CBC)



It is used to diagnose anaemia, infections, certain types of cancers, and a few other conditions. It’s especially important for people who tend to suffer from iron deficiency anaemia and may require supplementation. If the CBC is okay, it may be repeated once a year.

Blood pressure test



A reading below 120/80 is ideal. If the reading is normal, it is recommended that you get tested the next year.



Blood sugar test



Done after a 12-hour fasting period, this helps detect diabetes. A reading of < 99 is normal; between 100 and 110 indicates pre-diabetes and higher than 110 indicates diabetes. In cases of pre-diabetes and diabetes, an additional test, HbA1C, that indicates the average blood sugar levels over the previous 3 months is done. Annual testing is recommended if the reading is normal.



Lipid profile

Considered an accurate indicator of your heart health, this blood test measures the total cholesterol, triglycerides, HDL and LDL levels. The LDL and triglycerides should ideally be < 130 and HDL > 60. Testing once in 2 years is recommended for people with normal readings. In case of obese patients and people with heart disease and/or diabetes, annual testing may be recommended.



Liver function test



This is done annually to screen for liver conditions, such as alcohol-induced liver damage, fatty liver, Hepatitis C and B.



Urine analysis



It checks for the presence of proteins, sugar and blood (especially in smokers who are at high risk for bladder cancer) in the urine sample, which could indicate kidney disease, among other conditions. If the reports normal, it is recommended that you get tested the next year.

Kidney function test



A high reading of serum creatinine may indicate impaired kidney function. Even though a reading of 0.3-1.2 is considered normal, the size of an individual also needs to be taken into account.



Thyroid function tests



These blood tests are important in detecting underactive (hypothyroidism) or overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism). In the case of normal findings, once-a-year testing is recommended.



Test for vitamin D deficiency

An extremely common condition, Vitamin D deficiency increases the risk of bone loss and osteoporosis in later years, among other things. A reading of < 30 in the blood test indicates a deficiency.



Pap smear test (For women)



It can identify pre-cancerous changes in the cervix, and it is recommended for every sexually-active woman after age 21. In their 30s, if 3 consecutive yearly test results are normal, the test can be repeated every 3-5 years. Ideally, it should be combined with the HPV test.



Screening for STIs



If you have multiple sexual partners or are planning to conceive, check for sexually transmitted infections, like syphilis, gonorrhoea, HIV, Hepatitis B and C.

