12 things you may not know about the late KK Kabobo

KK Kabobo died after a battle with liver disease

On February 26, 2024, Ghana woke up to the news that veteran Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo, aka KK Kabobo, was in a critical position as he battled liver disease.

Media personality Barima Kaakyire Agyemang revealed the distressing condition of the musician after he paid a visit to him.



In the video shared on social media, KK Kabobo was shown to be pale and weak, generating attention and calls for help.



Various personalities, including former President John Dramani Mahama, Second Lady Samira Bawumia and musician Wendy Shay, donated money and paid visits to KK Kabobo.



However, on March 14, 2024, Ghana woke up to another sad news: KK Kbobo had passed away.



Remembering him and his legacy, here are some notable facts about the late KK Kabobo.

1Before his music career, he worked as a pupil teacher in 1976 due to financial constraints that prevented him from furthering his education.



2Kabobo's music career began when he joined a band, and he later pursued a solo career after playing with various bands for about 18 months.



3He rose to fame with his hit song "Onyame Ahu" and formed his first band, Explosive Jets, in 1978.



4In 1981, he dropped his first album, which had the smash hit, "Nyatse Nyatse".



5He was ordained as a Reverend Minister, combining his faith with his music career, using music as a tool to empower society.

6Kabobo was critical of pastors who he felt did not preach the true gospel of Christ.



In an interview in 2022, he said, “Most of the so-called pastors of today do not preach or teach about the gospel of Christ and we are fed up with the empty rhetoric of some pastors on the African continent, and it's a shame.



“A man who is good enough to go to heaven is good enough to be a reverend minister. Once, when a reverend minister sneezed, men half a world away would blow their noses. Now, when a Reverend Minister sneezes, nobody will even say 'Bless you."



7His song "Onyame Ehuwo" was declared song of the year in 1992 and recorded the highest number of records sold in Ghana that year.



8KK Kabobo was a prominent member of the Professional Musicians Association of Ghana (PROMAG) and served on the copyright management team board.

9He was known for his instrumental skills, backing artistes like Nana Kwame Ampadu and Akosua Agyapong.



10He has nine albums to his credit and was expected to release his tenth.



11He died on the morning of Thursday, March 14, after a long battle with liver disease.



12KK Kabobo is survived by 17 children from five different women



