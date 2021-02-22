15 stunning photos of Nana Ama Mcbrown’s baby as she clocks 2 years

Ghanaian actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter, Baby Maxin

Enough to fill a photo album, Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama Mcbrown on February 21, 2021, made her Instagram page more colorful when she released 15 gorgeous pictures of her ‘precious’ Baby Maxin to mark her 2nd anniversary.

From the pictures, one could tell that Maxin, who appears to be the only daughter of the successful actress had a good time on set while shooting these pictures as she was beaming with smiles.



Baby Maxin who obviously is her mother's most important treasure’ due to the many struggles she went through prior to her birth, has grown beautifully and in a bid to show gratitude to God, the actress shared these photos and captioned them with a word of prayer.



These beautiful pictures however are also proof that Nana Ama Mcbrown went above and beyond to celebrate her daughter’s big day.



Let's take a look at the 15 beautiful birthday photos of Baby Maxin





















































