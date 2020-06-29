Entertainment

16 beautiful ladies eye coveted 2020 GMB crown

The journey to crown a new queen for Ghana’s most celebrated beauty pageant kicked off Sunday with glamour, style, and class.

Now the reference point for beauty pageants, TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) reality show launched again on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in a very colourful ceremony live on TV.



This year, 16 beautiful, eloquent and talented ladies, representing all the 16 regions of Ghana, are eying the most sought after crown when it comes to pageants in Ghana.



For the past 14 years, Ghana’s Most Beautiful has been the torchbearer when it comes to using beauty to project Ghanaian values and culture.



Due to the quality of production and competitiveness, Ghana’s Most Beautiful, some will just say GMB, has been a consistent chart-topper and 2020 will definitely not be different.



Organised by Ghana’s biggest and best television station TV3, GMB is a beauty pageant that educates Ghanaians and the global community about the various cultural values and heritage in the 16 regions of Ghana.

The aim of the pageant is to promote development through culture and unity.



From its inception in 2007, which was won by Ama from the Central Region, the pageant has crowned a bevvy of queens who have gone on to make great impacts in the promotion and development of the culture of Ghana.



Adoley from Greater Accra Region won the pageant in 2008, Nasara from Northern Region in 2009, Nana Ama from Eastern Region in 2010, Akua from Ashanti Region in 2011, Emefa from Volta Region in 2012, and Poka from Upper East Region won the crown in 2013.



Baciara from Upper West Region took over the mantle in 2014, Esi from Central Region in 2015, Yaaba from Western Region in 2016, Zeinab from Northern Region 2017, Abena from Eastern Region in 2018 and Ekua from Central Region in 2019.



After weeks of scouting and auditioning prospective candidates, by celebrity judges Lydia Forson, Prince David Osei, Salma Mumin, and Adjetey Anang, 16 hopefuls were unveiled on Sunday to vie for this year’s crown.

The 16 beautiful representing the various regions this year are Talata (Upper East Region), Maali (Upper West Region), Yennube (North-East Region), Abiba (Savannah Region), and Zuzu (Northern Region).



The others are: Asaa (Bono East Region), Afia (Bono Region), Abena (Ahafo Region), Achiaa (Ashanti Region), Ofosua (Eastern Region), Adjoa (Western North Region), Efua (Western Region), and Afriyie (Central Region).



The rest are Naa (Greater Accra Region), Kafui (Volta Region), and Ayanji (Oti Region).



The 16 contestants will take part in 13 weeks of adrenaline-driven competitions mixed with creativity, eloquence, intelligence, emotions, and evictions.



The theme for this year’s edition is: ‘Uniquely Ghanaian, Exceptionally African’ and a search for a lady who is bold, intelligent, beautiful, charismatic, and understands the essence of being a Ghanaian woman and an African at large.

As promised by TV3, GMB 2020 will see the cultural display, fun, excitement, glitz, and glamour usually associated with the pageant being taken a notch higher.



The launch on TV opened with a colourful traditional dance and display by the Ghana Dance Ensemble. The performance highlighted cultural dances and displays from the length and breadth of Ghana.



Bubbly singer Adina thrilled patrons and viewers with a performance of the theme song for the year and a repertoire of some of her songs including ‘Sika’ and ‘Take Care Of You’.



The judges for their year’s pageant were also unveiled.



Mrs Linda Ampah, who has been with the competition since its inception, said she is looking forward to a “surprise pageant…I am looking for the surprise element.”

Actor Adjetey Anang remarked that “it’s a second phase…it will be a build-up of the past years” and he is expecting to see culture and talent from across the country.



The ever-gorgeous Michelle Attoh also said: “I’m so honoured…I have watched Ghana’s Most Beautiful for 14 years. It has educated me…”



The launch was hosted by Johnnie Hughes and Anita Akua Akuffo.



The competition kicks off proper with ‘the Best of Me’-themed show next week and organisers, taking cognisance of the difficult times Ghana and the world at large find itself in – the Covid-19 pandemic – have promised to adhere to all the safety protocols.

