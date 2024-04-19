1da Banton and Bella Shmurda unveil gleeful music video for ‘Evidence’

File photo

Source: Peter Okhide, Contributor

Fresh off the critically acclaimed release of his 2024 debut singles, "Evidence" and "Holy Man," both featuring Bella Shmurda, 1da Banton isn't letting up the momentum. He's out to further propel the release with a stunning music video for "Evidence.”

Evidence, a smooth celebration of “the life” with production by the German trio 255, is rapidly becoming a favourite in the music scene. So, a high-quality visual accompaniment was a no-brainer.



As usual, 1da Banton doesn't disappoint. The music video for “Evidence” is a masterclass in showcasing the good life. We see 1da Banton and Bella Shmurda at the helm, reveling in their success. Nights spent out on the town, cruising in open-roof cars in the city of London, and an overall sense of exhilaration pervades every frame.



The song's infectious hook takes center stage: "And the evidence choke, evidence choke, and the boys dem know, boys dem know, and then everywhere I go," exuding an aura of luxe and success.



Elevating the entire production is the work of director Moe Musa, renowned for his impressive visuals. Moe Musa paints a picture of luxury and celebration, perfectly matching the energy of the song.

With a catchy tune, a well-received track, and now a stunning music video, "Evidence" is a surefire hit for 1da Banton and Bella Shmurda. The video is a must-watch for anyone who enjoys a celebration of success, especially with a touch of Afrobeats flair.



Watch the music video here:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4UtOkeFj4e8