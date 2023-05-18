0
1da Banton releases highly anticipated EP '1da Shall Never End'

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

1da Banton, the multi-talented Nigerian singer, and songwriter has just released his latest project, an EP titled "1da Shall Never End". The EP features six tracks that showcase 1da's unique sound and versatility.

With the release of "1da Shall Never End", 1da Banton aims to solidify his place as one of Nigeria's most exciting music acts and expand his reach beyond his home country. Over the past year, 1da Banton has been growing in popularity in Europe and North America, and this EP marks a significant milestone in his journey to becoming a global music sensation.

"1da Shall Never End" is a mix of genres, from Afrobeats, and Afro-pop to Dancehall. The EP's lead single, "Ego," is already gaining traction across various music streaming platforms, with fans praising 1da Banton's unique sound and catchy lyrics.

Speaking on the release of the EP, 1da Banton said, "I'm excited to share this project with my fans around the world finally. It's been a long time coming, and I'm glad I can showcase my growth and versatility through this project. I've been working hard to connect with fans in Europe and North America, and I'm thrilled to see that my music resonates with audiences there."

"1da Shall Never End" is now available for streaming on all major music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer. With the release of this EP, 1da Banton is set to take the Nigerian music scene by storm and cement his place as one of the industry's most promising acts.

