1million streams not enough for you to celebrate over – 3Music Awards Boss tells talents

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, has advised promising stars to go beyond the celebration of one million streams of their songs online.

Describing the celebration as ‘sub-standard’, he urged rising artists to deliberately pursue more than one million streams with superior strategy.



Sadiq Abu also shot down claims by most artists that the country’s fewer population is the reason why they cannot get more than one million streams online.



According to the 3Music Awards Boss, such excuses do not cut anymore.

“Talents need to go beyond the celebration of “1million streaming wins” every now and then. It’s sub-standard now. Our boys can get those crazy numbers in the period they want. They need to activate it and pursue it with some deliberate and superior strategy. The excuses about fewer population numbers don’t cut anymore. Lot of case studies to back this.” 3Music Awards Boss stated



He suggested to talents to devise promotional strategies to keep them on top of their game.



“The promotional effort should be as kickass and superior as the process of creating the product. Put in the extra work guys. The past few months and the music your primary market and it’s extensions into the diaspora is listening to is as a result of a deliberate and superior effort by those who are earning the plays to get it. I know it first hand. Let’s all put in some extra work in 2021. That truly global win is within reach. Lot of developments and global organizations looking into the market and interested with some notable ones looking to launch in 2021. But if we don’t do better and continue to work at this rate, we won’t be able to effectively take advantage of it to deliver value to ourselves and the ecosystem. Conversations in the past few hours with Ricky Tenneson, Deejay Ashmen and Antoine Mensah inspired this.” Sadiq posted