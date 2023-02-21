2 ‘kind-hearted’ celebrities whose tragedies made people question God

The late Christain Atsu and Nigerian Singer, Davido

Usually, people are troubled when good things happen to bad people, and bad people ‘go scot-free’ with their deeds.

The misfortunes of good people are not a problem to their immediate families alone but also to everyone who believes in a just and fair world.



Interestingly, these ‘unfair circumstances’ inevitably raise questions about the goodness and even the existence of God.



This can be evident in recent times where some ‘kind-hearted’ celebrities have been through the most tragic occurrences therein.



Although these individuals are not perfect human beings, one question that lingers on the minds of many is why such persons have to face the agony of pain and great personal tribulations.



These persons have taken the pain to make life worth living for others and yet, they were robbed of the most important things.



Let’s take a look at some celebrities (good people) whose tragic encounters made people question God

Davido



In November 2022, Davido, who is said to have impacted the lives of thousands of Nigerians, and supported his artistes was met with what many described as the worst kind of tragedy.







Described as a man with a heart of Gold, the Nigerian afrobeats singer is widely known for his philanthropic nature.



In his career, Davido has natured a lot of Nigerian artistes including, Teni, Mayorkun, Zlatan, and many others who all rose from the DMW camp into the spotlight.



Not forgetting, his usual act of giving out free music collaborations to tons of his colleagues in the music industry.

Davido recently raised a whopping N250 million through a birthday fundraiser on social media where the proceeds were distributed across orphanages across Nigeria.



And yet, his only son died gruesomely.



Davido’s 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi, drowned in a pool in his residence under the supervision of his nanny and friends.



The news of the death of Davido’s son was painful to receive as people even began questioning why God would “give a blessing and allow the devil to take it quickly.”



Popular Nigerian comedian, AY Markun, also shared the same narrative.



“Dear Lord, we will never understand why you would give us a blessing and allow the devil to take it so quickly. No parents want to outlive their children, and it’s really not fair on the few good people who do a lot to help others keep their own children alive, by giving them hope for a better tomorrow,” his post at that time read.

Christian Atsu







Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu’s death is one that has remained an unsolved puzzle for many sympathizers across the globe.



Fans and believers all alike, have challenged God’s intent for taking his life.



Asides from bailing out at least 150 prisoners and paying the hospital bills of patients, the late Christian Atsu has also impacted the lives of orphans across the country.



He was also said to have an unfinished school-building project meant for one of the orphanages he catered for.

Not forgetting all the people, he had supported privately.



But the circumstances through which he died had been labeled too brutal for the ‘good man’ that he was.



Christian Atsu ‘gave up the ghost’ after he was stuck under the rubble for days after an earthquake hit Turkey.



In the midst of the enormous grief, some took to social media to question God.



EB/BB