2 out of 10 married men cheat on their spouses: Akrobeto disagrees with GSS report

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) in a report released on January 31, 2024, revealed that two out of 10 men in Ghana cheat on their spouses.

According to the report, 18.4% of married men, which is approximately two out of ten men, have had sexual affairs with women who are not their wives or partners within the past 12 months.



Most Ghanaians reacted to the report by GSS as some believed it was factual while others disapproved of it.



In a video shared by UTV on Instagram, renowned actor, Akrobeto shared his sentiments on the report and according to him, the report is false.



In his point of view, men like to cheat on their wives.



“I can say this point blankly that there is a mistake in the GSS report. In my view, I can say that at least five men out of the ten cheats on their wives. Married men cheating on their wives has become common these days. I would have seconded that report if it was about women. The men cheat on their wives which is inappropriate. Why should you cheat on your wife when she has the same qualities as the lady you are cheating on her with? The men, stop cheating on your wives”, he said.



Akrobeto raised concerns about how marriages are on the brink of collapsing in the 21st Century compared to some years back when couples recorded successful marriages.

“Marriage off late is not pleasant. My father was married to my mother for almost seventy years. My mother gave birth to eleven and we were all products of our father. My dad never had a child outside his marriage”, the actor said.



