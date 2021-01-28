2020 Miss Intercontinental Ghana grand finale slated for Feb 6

The Miss Intercontinental Ghana grand finale will be held at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra

The grand finale of the 2020 edition of Miss Intercontinental Ghana Beauty Pageant will take place at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra on Saturday, 6th February 2021 at exactly 6 pm.

The Miss Intercontinental Ghana grand finale will be a night of great African fashion, culture, beauty, and glam.



The grand finale will witness a key competition among six beauties with brains, character, and commitment.



The six contestants are Stephanie Muonah, Diana Kekeli Mensah, Paulina Efua Manan Rhule, Brihanna Kinte, Winnifred Naa Ayeley Otoo, and Rebecca Mills.



The Queen of the 2020 edition with an all-expenses-paid trip to Delhi in India will represent Ghana at 2021 Miss Intercontinental.



Billed to perform at the grand finale are Gospel artiste, Jayana, D Cryme, Luciya, Rhoy of Mentor Fame, Bra Koffy, Cloudz Dancers and many others.

Achieva Evans and Ms Ofosuaah will host the main event while Nana Yaw Koranteng and Achiaa Papabi host the Red Carpet event.



Miss Intercontinental Ghana pageant seeks to empower women to change the world. It is also a unique blend of glamour and elegance.



2020 Miss Intercontinental Ghana is powered by Cloudz Entertainment and East Royale Company Limited.



Sponsors include Pinamang Cosmetics, Verna Natural Mineral Water, Cheezy Pizza, KTA Mobile, Food Yard, Treasure Island, Abrante3 College, Crystal Galaxy College, South Africa Wines, EYE360 Security, Nyonuvi, La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Print Photography, Kukus Nest, Official Hairbysigns, Kiko’s Creation. Media partners include CTV, Kasapa102.5fm, Ashirifi Productions and Osei David.



According to organizers of the pageant, all COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to at the auditorium.

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketlake.com at the cost GHC 50 for Regular and GHC 100 for VIP or directly call the event organizers on 024 824 9409



https://ticketlake.com/event/detail/e8d015ee-a6ad-4334-803e-816cf8973805



About Miss Intercontinental Ghana



Miss Intercontinental Ghana is a new and well-defined beauty pageant that has gone through all the process to where it has gotten to now.



Miss Intercontinental Ghana, is about empowering women to change the world in a positive way through politics, sports, health, education, etc. Also, this beauty pageant helps direct young ladies into much more profitable ventures than being on the streets, indulging themselves into other vices.