Entertainment

2020 VGMAs: KK Fosu apologises for 'poor' showing

Legendary Highlife musician, Kaakyire Kwame Fosu popularly known by his stage name as "KK Fosu" has apologised to fans for not delivering the best of performances at the first night of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The multiple award winning artiste's performance last night had been met with mixed reactions on social media with some saying that KK Fosu didn't meet the expectation of his fans.



But the "Anadwo Ye De" hitmaker has explained reasons behind his poor outing at yesterday's awards ceremony.



"Honestly I struggled during my performance at last night awards and this was because of a demonstration I was involved in last Wednesday.



"I led a demonstration against the deplorable state of roads in my hometown "Mangoase" in Akuapem North. I lost my voice subsequently and it did take a toll on my performance yesterday," he said.

KK Fosu apologised to the organizers, Charterhouse, and promised to do better next time round.



Last night VGMA witness some thrilling performances from the likes of Eno Barony, Sista Afia, Quamina MP, among others.





