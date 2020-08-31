Entertainment

2020 VGMAs: Kelvyn Boy's tight pant splits during performance

The 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards after months of waiting, finally came off over the weekend but this time around with a different feel.

Due to the fight against COVID-19 which has become a global canker, most events which used to see thousands of people as audience, had to go virtual with the sole aim of adhering to protocols of the virus.



Thus Charterhouse Ghana, organisers of the biggest annual music awards show in Ghana due to the restrictions on public gathering went virtual and hosted a 3-day; from Friday, August 28 to Sunday, August 31, 2020.



Always characterised by controversies, this year ended without controversies as well as the 'yaays and wooows' from the patrons.

However, an aspect that caught the lenses of GhanaWeb was when Kelvyn Boy's tight black and white striped trousers got ripped apart, around the inner right thigh, in the middle of his performance.



