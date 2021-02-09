2020 gave me the people’s attention - Eno Barony

Rapper Eno Barony

Ghanaian rap goddess, Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, professionally known as Eno Barony has disclosed that 2020 gave her the much-desired attention from Ghanaians.

According to her, the challenges presented by the past year put people in a sober mood, thus making them receptive to creativity.



The ‘Had I Known’ hitmaker, told Kay Official on the Y Top 20 show: “2020 is the most challenging year I’ve ever seen in my life and I think it also brought the best out of people because our whole life cycle is like education, religion, work, money and that’s it."



"But 2020 made people sit down, calm down and open their eyes to creativity and that is why 2020 was a challenging year but also a good one for me because I got the ears of people and I was able to feed them with what they wanted”.





Eno Barony came into the limelight in 2014 when she released her first single, “Tonga”. She later recorded more songs including “Megye Wo Boy” in 2015, on which she collaborated with Abrewa Nana.



Since then, she has collaborated with other great musicians such as Stonebwoy, Medikal, the late Ebony Reigns, among others.



