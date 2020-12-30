2020 in review: Internet sensations of the year

Internet sensations in 2020

Although the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on many people and disrupted the way of life of many in Ghana, some Ghanaians defied the odds and brought a glimmer of hope to millions across the country.

For their reward, they become top internet trends for their sensational stories on various social media pages.



Whether via hot photos on Instagram, viral videos on Facebook and Twitter, or topical discussions on YouTube, these Ghanaians, made their mark in different endeavours and proved the Ghanaian's can-do spirit.



GhanaWeb.com has compiled the following list of people whose activities grabbed the attention of the ever-bustling internet community.



Hajia Bintu



This all-round beautiful and voluptuous lady shot to fame after a video of her dancing trended for days on Twitter and other social media sites.



She describes herself as a brands influencer, model and business person, but many of the conversations about her has centred on her impeccable body and humourous Tik Tok videos.





Kelvin Odartey: Teenager who built a car



In September this year, Kelvin Odartey, a teenager who had just completed his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), shot to fame after a story of a car he had built went viral.



He became an internet sensation when a video of the car, which he built with scraps, began trending on the internet.



In the video, teachers, his colleague students and passersby looked impressed as they watched him operate his car and pick a few of his friends in school uniform.







Elizabeth Yamoah: 57-year-old BECE graduate



The story of a 57-year-old woman, Madam Elizabeth Yamoah, enthralled many in Ghana.

Madam Yamoah enrolled at Odoben Presbyterian Junior High School (JHS) in 2017 and was among the candidates that sat for the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



Madam Yamoah said she was determined to continue her education at the Senior High School(SHS) level and become a professional nurse in future.



She said she was motivated by the introduction of free Senior High school (SHS) policy introduced by the government and her children to return to the classroom after decades of absence.



Gakpetor: PRESEC Legon’s super-sub at the 2020 NSMQ



Gakpetor Daniel Kekeli, a student of Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC) Legon, gained internet fame for his outstanding performance in the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz competition.



PRESEC beat Adisadel College and Opoku Ware School on October 8, 2020, to emerge as champions of the national quiz and this young chap - who usually came in as a substitute - played a key role in the attainment of that feat.



His name trended again in November when someone leaked his final results for the 2020 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) online.

Social media was inundated with his results slip which showed he had obtained A1 – the best mark – in all eight subjects.







AY Poyoo: The GOAT



AY Poyoo broke the internet this year with his hit song 'GOAT'.



His unique but somehow grotesque outfits also endeared him to netizens both in Ghana and across Africa.



He describes himself as a full-time entertainer, a rapper, and an actor.





Kumerica



‘Kumerica' - the name and the movement - took social media by storm.



It emerged and trended for weeks on Twitter out of a fantastical desire by some natives of the Ashanti Region to be known as Kumericans.



As part of the sensation online, it was said that the entire Ashanti Region popularly known as Oseikrom should now be referred to as the United States of Kumerica, USK for short.



The trend intensified when photos of Kumerica passport, currency and flag began trending online.



