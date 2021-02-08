2020 was a blessing in disguise for me - Amerado

Rapper, Amerado

Fast-rising Ghanaian rapper, Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, known by stage name Amerado has described 2020 as his year of blessings.

According to the rising star, despite all the challenges faced in the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was a good one because he made lots of improvements as an artiste.



Speaking to Winston Michaels on Y 107.9 FM’s Shouts on Y he said, “2020 was not bad, it was a good year with the help of my team. For me I’ll describe my 2020 as a blessing in disguise”.



Giving more details on why he calls the year a blessing irrespective of everything, he said, “When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, most artistes were not really active. But my team and I came up with a concept called ‘Yeete Nsem’. This really boosted my confidence and my audience as well”.



He went on to say, “In 2020, I was able to drop a couple of songs and I was fortunate to have featured Fameye and Okyeame Kwame”.

Unlike most artistes who were not able to carry out all the plans they had for the year 2020, Amerado was able to accomplish almost all of the things he had planned out for the year.



He added, “All in all, 2020 was a great year for my career”.



The Yeete Nsem rap news was started by Amerado during the lockdown to entertain Ghanaians. The musician practically rapped the news of happenings within the country in the week to the amusement of many music lovers.