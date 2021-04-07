2021 VGMA: Here are the top 10 artiste with most nominations

The VGMAs nomination was announced on April 3, 2021

Source: Charter House

Organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards received over a thousand entries after a call was made on the 19th of January.

Approximately 6 weeks after the end of call, nominations were unveiled on tv3 and on social media via charterhouse live.



A total of 111 nominees taking their spots in the 215 total nominations.



There were 86 Male nominees and 24 Female nominees without counting group nominees.



97 nominees are Ghanaian and 14 are foreign.



The nominations were across some 29 Categories with Charterhouse introducing 2 new Categories; EP of the Year and Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year.

VGMA22 has 8 Song Categories, 9 Artiste Categories, and 17 others. 28 categories are Ghanaian and 1 International. The Categories with the most nominations is the Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year with 12 Songs followed by Best Afrobeats/Afropop Song, Best Video, and Best New Artiste with 10 nominations each. The Category with the least number of Nominations is Best Group with 4 nominations.



Out of the 111 nominees, here are the top 10 with the most nominations;



Adina – 10



KiDi – 9



Kofi Jamar – 7

Sarkodie – 7



Medikal – 7



Kuami Eugene – 7



Mr. Drew – 6



Diana Hamilton – 6

Keche – 5



Joey B – 5



Darkovibes – 5



Kwesi Arthur – 5