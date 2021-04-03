2021 VGMAs: Diana Hamilton battles 9 secular musicians for Best Music Video award

Sat, 3 Apr 2021 Source: 3 News
Award-winning gospel musician Diana Hamilton would have to battle nine secular artists including veteran Okyeame Kwame if she has to win the Best Music Video at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).
Video of her song Adom has been nominated in the category as the organisers released the nominations on Saturday, April 3.
Her song is one of four by female artists in that category. Adina’s Why, Amaarae’s Fancy and MzVee’s Baddest Boss also made it to the category for the awards scheduled for later this year.
Nominees for Best Music Video of the Year.— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) April 3, 2021
Who wins this category? #VGMA22#VGMAonTV3 pic.twitter.com/ru1oW1n1ch
Source: 3 News
Related Articles: