2021 VGMAs: Diana Hamilton battles 9 secular musicians for Best Music Video award

Award-winning gospel musician Diana Hamilton makes it to the list

Award-winning gospel musician Diana Hamilton would have to battle nine secular artists including veteran Okyeame Kwame if she has to win the Best Music Video at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Video of her song Adom has been nominated in the category as the organisers released the nominations on Saturday, April 3.



Her song is one of four by female artists in that category. Adina’s Why, Amaarae’s Fancy and MzVee’s Baddest Boss also made it to the category for the awards scheduled for later this year.