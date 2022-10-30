0
2022 Ghana DJ Awards: DJ Kombolo pulls out of race over inability to receive voting code from organizers

Sun, 30 Oct 2022 Source: univers.ug.edu.gh

Radio Univers’ Disk Jockey, DJ Kombolo has pulled out of this year’s Ghana DJ Awards.

He made this decision due to the award organizers’ inability to send him his voting code and flyer a week into the award show.

In an interview with Univers Entertainment, he stated that ‘no nominee has to go round and beg organizers for their codes’.

"For award schemes you don't chase them for your flyer. It’s just left with one week to go.

"I was asked for my picture some time ago and just 2 days days ago someone else asked for my picture. I have decided to ignore.

"People have had their pictures and codes 3 weeks now, so really how am I going to garner votes to win?

"People have been asking me for my flyer so they post and vote but I told him I haven’t gotten my code yet.

He said the actions by the organizers is gross disrespect for his craft.

"It just means that they don’t respect some of us, they don’t value us. So I have just decided to pull out".

DJ Kombolo had been nominated as the best DJ for Reggae /Dancehall Category at the 10th DJ Awards.

The annual Ghana DJ Awards Festival will be held on November 5, 2022 at the Silver Star Tower.

Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Obaaba Christy, Keche, Andy Dosty, DJ Aroma, DJ Azonto, and AK Songstress are set to trill patrons with amazing performances on November 5.

Over the past ten years, a significant number of acts, including Medikal, DJ Vyrusky, Andy Dosty, DJ Switch, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Kidi, Kuame Eugene, MzVee, Captain Planet, Patapaa, Adina, D-Black, Flowking Stone, Mr. Drew, and Kwabena Kwabena, have graced the Ghana DJ Awards night with performances.

